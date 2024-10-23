Joy-Anna Duggar praises Michelle Duggar as Austin Forsyth calls her ‘selfless’

Joy-Anna Duggar will never go against her parents — that much is clear.

The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were on the Unplanned Podcast to talk about everything Duggar.

They are the third Duggar couple appearing on the podcast, following Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, Jill Duggar, and Derick Dillard.

Joy was open about her struggles with postpartum depression after the birth of Gunner. That added to her feeling as her sisters released books and Jill and Derick appeared in Shiny Happy People.

When talking about her mom, Michelle Duggar, Joy had nothing but praise for her.

Austin was on the same page as his wife regarding his mother-in-law.

Michelle Duggar earns high praise from Joy-Anna Duggar

Naturally, the Unplanned Podcast hosts were interested in Michelle Duggar and her many pregnancies.

Joy-Anna Duggar worked it out, and Michelle had 19 kids and 18 pregnancies, including the baby she lost after Josie Duggar.

They talked a bit about how active Michelle is, revealing she babysits roughly five days a week across all grandchildren. Joy was wide-eyed as she spoke of her mom as a “Lolli,” listing off what she does with the grandchildren when she spends time with them.

Austin Forsyth said Michelle was “selfless,” and Joy agreed and said she was “almost too selfless.”

Duggar siblings rally around parents

Except for Jill Duggar, the siblings have all gone out of their way to ensure they speak highly and kindly about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been cautious about what she says and doesn’t say, especially now. She admitted that Jinger Duggar’s book rocked her world, and she is questioning her faith. The Counting On star will likely choose the route Jinger did and blame the teachings, not her parents.

Jill went the other way, revealing her conflict with Jim Bob. Her relationship with Michelle was better, though. And it seems that despite their differences, the latter still shows up when her daughter needs her.

The adult siblings still walk a fine line with their parents. They don’t want to rock the boat and lose access to their younger siblings, especially Joy. She spends much time with her younger sisters, who can sleep at her home, indicating that Jim Bob and Michelle trust her.

Joy and Austin Forsyth praising Michelle isn’t shocking; it is on par with what is expected.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.