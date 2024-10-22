Is Jill Duggar pregnant again?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard experienced the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, earlier this year.

The former Counting On star was in her second trimester when their baby girl was born.

They had not yet announced that she was expecting again, and in the aftermath, Jill shared her bump photos and other memories she had kept to herself before the couple told the world.

Recently, the couple did a family photoshoot to capture them in their element — the outdoors.

While Jill only shared three photos from the shoot, the ones she chose led to speculation the former reality TV star may be expecting again.

Is another Dillard baby on the way for Jill and Derick?

Here’s why Jill Duggar might be expecting again

Instagram lit up when Jill Duggar shared the carousel of images from her photoshoot.

The shots covered up any view of Jill’s belly. If she is expecting again, she may be showing early, which is typical with the more pregnancies you carry.

From the one where the family is walking away from the camera to the one with just Jill and Derick Dillard gazing into each other’s eyes, it seems Jill could be wearing a maternity dress. In the other photo, the boys are positioned perfectly to cover their mom in a circle as they enjoy family time.

Followers noticed, too.

One wrote, “yes pregnant !!!!”

Another said, “Are you hiding something ?? 😍”

Naturally, others scolded the speculation, as Jill had just lost her daughter earlier this year.

Jill Duggar could join the 2025 Duggar baby boom

We predicted a Duggar baby boom would happen in 2025, which seems to be coming.

Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar are expecting twin girls in January 2025. They announced their big news earlier this year.

Recently, Jinger Duggar announced she was expecting her third child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. They have teased a gender reveal is coming and heavily hinting they could be having a baby boy.

There are two newlywed couples, too. Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann in August. The couple welcoming a baby in 2025 would be on brand for the Duggars.

Earlier this month, Jason Duggar married Maddie Grace Jones. It’s expected that he will start a family right away, as did his older brothers, Jeremiah and Jedidiah.

Jill did not respond to the speculation, but if she is pregnant, an announcement will come when she is ready to share the news.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.