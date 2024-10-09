Jill Duggar shares inside look at Jason Duggar’s wedding

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard took the trip to Tennessee to attend Jason Duggar’s wedding.

The Counting On sibling married Maddie Grace Jones on October 3, despite the devastation Helene brought to areas nearby.

Jill’s share featured several moments from the wedding and festivities following the ceremony.

She documented Maddie Grace walking down the aisle, the vows, the dessert truck, and even some dancing.

Derick joined in with some dancing, showcasing his knowledge of the Crank That (Soulja Boy) moves.

Glimpses of the couple posing with some of Jill’s siblings were also thrown in for good measure.

Jill Duggar documents trip to Tennessee

Ahead of Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ October 3 wedding, Jill Duggar began documenting the family road trip to Tennessee.

The mom of three shared three parts, and the final part showcased several moments from the wedding.

Jill and Derick Dillard have opted not to share their boys’ faces on social media, but their voices and sometimes other non-identifying things are included.

Israel, Samuel, and Frederick were in Tennessee with the couple but did not appear in any photos.

She captioned the share, “🚗 Roadtrip to TN pt. 3 Jason & Maddie’s wedding! 🥹💗” and added several hashtags to the end. Jill also tagged the venue, Jason, and Maddie Grace.

Jill Duggar took time to acknowledge her loss

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard mourned the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, earlier this year.

However, she wasn’t the only child the couple lost.

The couple experienced an early miscarriage just before Frederick was conceived. It happened during the first trimester, so they could not confirm the baby’s gender.

To remember their little one, the couple chose the gender-neutral name, River Bliss.

Jill took to Instagram to remember the baby they lost and acknowledge their love for the child.

She isn’t the only Duggar sister or sister-in-law to experience pregnancy loss. Each of her adult sisters, except Jana, has all suffered a miscarriage, and Joy-Anna Duggar experienced the loss of her daughter, Annabell, during the second trimester.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar also experienced pregnancy loss. The couple talked about it on Counting On. And like Jill and Derick, they chose a gender-neutral name (Asa) to remember their little one.

Despite everything going on with Jill and Derick, the couple has chosen to attend to her siblings’ special occasions.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.