Jill Duggar remembers first pregnancy loss, ‘You were loved’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have had their share of loss.

From losing her grandma Mary to pregnancy loss, the Counting On star has had a lot happen in her life.

Several Duggar women and in-laws have suffered miscarriages or pregnancy loss.

The Counting On star joined that group in October 2021, when she and Derick Dillard lost their third baby in the first trimester.

They were so excited to welcome another little one into their family, but that wasn’t the case.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Because the miscarriage occurred so early in the pregnancy, the couple didn’t get a chance to know whether they were expecting a girl or a boy.

A gender-neutral name was chosen: River Bliss Dillard.

Jill Duggar remembers River Bliss

On Instagram, Jill Duggar posted about her third child, River Bliss Dillard.

She captioned the share, “💜10/3/21, the day we lost our 3rd baby to early #firsttrimestermiscarriage River Bliss Dillard, you were loved from the start & will never be forgotten. 👼🏼💜 #miscarriageawarenessmonth.”

Jill and Derick went on to welcome their son, Frederick (Freddie), after the loss of River. He was born in July 2022 and gave the couple a light in an otherwise dark season.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard experience second-trimester loss

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were due to welcome a fourth child into their family this fall, but that didn’t happen.

Earlier this year, Jill revealed she expected a second-trimester loss. They were expecting a baby girl, whom they named Isla Marie Dillard.

The couple documented their journey on social media. Everything was shared with their followers, from the announcement to the photos they took with her.

They chose to have a funeral for Isla, which family and friends attended. Jill featured some of that on social media, too.

Jill took the loss hard, and while sharing her feelings and emotions, she sometimes received backlash for oversharing.

Her relationship with her family hasn’t always been easy, especially after she released her book Counting The Cost.

Things are slowly being mended, with Jill and Derick spotted at family events and holidays. They recently attended Jana Duggar’s wedding and were spotted at the Big House last Christmas.

Jill’s healing journey looks different than some expect, but she is working through her trauma and loss as best as she can with the support of her husband by her side.

She will remember her two babies and ensure the world doesn’t forget them.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.