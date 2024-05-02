Jill Duggar turns comments off after backlash over mourning daughter

Jill Duggar is dealing with a heartbreaking loss, and sharing it with her followers hasn’t always been met with kindness.

The Counting On star and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed they suffered the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard. They had not announced their pregnancy, so sharing the news was shocking.

However, as Jill continued to share more about their loss, followers began to push back and called the constant sharing “disturbing.”

There was a funeral held for Isla Marie. Jill shared photos of the graveside service, a photo of the casket their daughter was laid to rest in, and some of the things the family did, including a balloon release.

Over the last few weeks, Jill has shared much about Isla Marie, including the baby bump photos she took before learning her daughter had died.

Despite the backlash, Jill continues to share photos she had taken or took herself.

After leaving comments open on all the images she shared about Isla Marie Dillard, Jill Duggar turned them off for her two most recent shares.

One of the shares was a thank you to fans and followers who have supported the family.

She wrote, “Thank y’all so much for the love and prayers🌤️’ But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him.’ Lamentations‬ ‭3‬:‭21‬-‭24‬”

Another share from Jill came with several photos of Derick Dillard with Isla Marie. It was clear he was also heavily in mourning based on the images.

Again, the comments were turned off. Jill captioned the shared, “🩷You will always be daddy’s little girl.”

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have yet to speak out about their future plans regarding more children.

It’s speculated that the couple will eventually discuss what happened with Jill’s pregnancy in a more in-depth blog post or a YouTube video.

They chose to keep the pregnancy a secret for several months. It’s unclear why they decided to wait. However, they were documenting it for themselves as Jill shared the bump photos she had taken.

This isn’t the first loss the couple suffered. Jill and Derick opened up about an early miscarriage between Samuel and Frederick. It was too early to know the gender of the child they lost, so they went with a gender-neutral name, River Bliss.

As the couple continues to grieve their loss, Jill will likely continue to share more on social media, even if she has to keep the comments off.

