Jill Duggar shares baby bump photos after loss of daughter

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are grieving the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

The couple announced their baby girl didn’t make it following an ultrasound that discovered she no longer had a heartbeat.

Her pregnancy had not been announced publicly, but they were due to welcome their first daughter in August.

As the couple continues to grieve their loss, Jill has been sharing photos from the funeral service and the images she and Derick took with Isla before she was laid to rest.

However, not everyone is on board with the sharing. Some have suggested she quit posting the photos and mourn privately with her family.

That isn’t stopping Jill, though.

Jill Duggar shares pregnancy photos she had previously kept to herself

Jill Duggar showed off the baby bump she developed from carrying Isla Marie Dillard.

The couple had chosen not to go public with the pregnancy, and it’s unclear if they would or if they had decided to wait until their daughter was born to announce.

Unfortunately, Isla died in Jill’s womb before she was able to join the Dillard family.

The Counting On star captioned her share, “🩷The baby bump photos we were so excited to share, but didn’t get to before she was gone.”

The carousel featured a few different shots of her baby bump, and the final image was of Jill and Derick Dillard holding Isla Marie in their hands.

Jill Duggar had previous miscarriage

Jill Duggar has been honest about her issues with pregnancy and an incident that could have cost her her life.

Fertility and growing their family have been topics Jill and Derick have talked about at great length. In her book Counting The Cost, she revealed how much emphasis was put on her to have more children by her father, Jim Bob Duggar, even though there was a possibility she may not be able to carry more after Samuel.

The couple experienced an early miscarriage between Samuel and Frederick. There was no way to tell the baby’s gender, so they chose River as a name because it wasn’t gender-specific.

However, after that loss, the couple conceived Frederick and welcomed him in July 2022. It seemed they were done welcoming children, but that wasn’t the case.

It’s unclear whether Jill and Derick will try again following the devastating loss of their first daughter, Isla Marie Dillard. Their grief is still very fresh, so even thinking about another pregnancy may be too much for the couple.

