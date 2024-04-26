Jim Bob Duggar spotted in rare appearance while supporting daughter Jill Duggar

Jim Bob Duggar has kept a relatively low profile since his eldest son, Josh Duggar’s 2022 trial.

He’s appeared here and there in family videos shared with the public. For the most part, though, he remains lurking in the shadows.

Earlier this month, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

The Counting On couple held a service for the stillborn baby girl last week, with Jim Bob and Michelle in attendance.

Various photos and videos of the service were shared, including some that featured the immediate family sitting graveside in chairs under a tent.

Michelle and Jim Bob sat next to Jill in the front row.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar show up for Jill Duggar

It has been a tough month for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

They laid their first and only daughter to rest. The couple shared photos from the service and graveside moments, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar sitting beside Jill.

Things have been complicated for Jill and Derick where her parents are concerned. The last year has been filled with revelations about their relationship in a book Jill released titled Counting The Cost.

Despite strained relationships, when Jill needed her parents, they showed up.

Michelle has been consistent in working on her relationship with Jill. She helped her after the birth of Frederick and a subsequent surgery she had to undergo. It’s not shocking that she sat next to her daughter during the graveside service.

Will tragedy bring reconciliation?

Healing is a process Jill Duggar has been open about.

She attends therapy and has worked through some things that have happened. Reconciliation has always been the goal – unless it continues to hurt her.

Jill and Derick Dillard have set healthy boundaries for themselves. They have acknowledged the strain in relationships. Their truth was uncomfortable for some, which has caused rifts within the sibling group.

In another group of photos shared by Jill, several of her siblings were spotted. Jennifer Duggar, Jason Duggar, and Joseph Duggar were visible in some images. Joe’s wife, Kendra Caldwell, and her family were also in attendance and spotted standing together. Johannah Duggar was in the mix, too – and Josie and Jordyn-Grace were among the crowd.

Many members of the Duggar family came together to support Jill and Derick during one of the most trying times in their lives.

Jill shared little information about when Isla Marie Dillard was born, only revealing her laid-to-rest date. She will likely open up more about the situation when she and Derick are ready.

