Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard reveal devastating loss of baby girl

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are mourning the loss of what would have been their fourth child and first daughter.

The Counting On stars had not announced Jill’s pregnancy publicly. There was speculation she could be pregnant based on her infrequent posts, but the news of their loss confirmed she was waiting until she was ready to announce.

This isn’t the first loss for the couple, but it is their first stillborn.

Taking to social media, Jill and Derick put out a statement about the loss of their first daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

Their statement read, in part, “💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

It went on to mention how much their three boys, Israel, Samuel, and Frederick, looked forward to incorporating their little sister into their lives. Jill and Derick also asked for prayers as they grieve.

The statement from Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard was very cut and dry. It was to the point and offered very little information.

However, we do know that Jill was due in August. Since it listed her as four months pregnant when they lost Isla Marie, we assume she was due in early August.

It was likely during the anatomy scan when the couple learned their little girl had died in utero. They didn’t go into details about the process or when the birth happened, but they did share photos of them along with their little girl, who was no bigger than Jill’s hand put together.

Will Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcome more children?

Isla Marie Dillard would have been the fifth child of the couple.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard share three sons and suffered an early miscarriage between Samuel and Frederick.

They named that loss River Bliss because it was too early to know the gender. Jill remembers her lost little one, and now, she will mourn another loss.

Given the loss of their first daughter, it is unclear whether the couple will continue to try for another baby.

So much has happened to the couple over the last few years. From Josh Duggar’s trial to Jill releasing her book Counting The Cost, it’s been a very emotional time for everyone.

The couple is expected to take time to grieve and be away from the spotlight as they process what happened with their daughter and heal from the pain of losing another child.

