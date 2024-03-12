Jill Duggar returns to social media for a special birthday shoutout

Jill Duggar has been busy living life away from social media.

She spent the last several months promoting her book, Counting The Cost, and doing press and promotion nearly nonstop.

It has been two weeks since she posted anything before she returned to Instagram for a special birthday shoutout.

The Counting On star celebrated her “bestie,” even if it was a few days late.

Her post was a carousel of photos of her and Derick Dillard. The couple has been married for nearly 10 years and share three little boys.

Jill captioned her share, “🥳 Help me wish my bestie, @derickdillard a happy birthday! 🎂🎊He turned 35 on Saturday (old enough to run for president now huh babe? lol). We had a great time celebrating his b’day with the boys over the weekend. He’s the absolute best husband and father & 10 years later I’m still so blessed I get to call him mine! 😘 LYSM babe! 💞”

Derick Dillard didn’t get Duggar family support for birthday

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have a rocky relationship with the Duggar family.

They walked away from Counting On in 2017, and things went downhill fast.

She and Derick have been open about the strained relationship, dropping bits and pieces along the way in the big lead-up to her book, Counting The Cost.

Several of Jill’s family members weren’t happy about the memoir, and many blamed Derick for how she acted. After all, the Duggars believe the men are the ones who control everything in the home.

Only two of Jill’s sisters bothered to like the birthday post she made for Derick. Amy Duggar King also liked the post, which was unsurprising as the cousins are incredibly close and have been since Jill and Derick walked away from Counting On.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will celebrate 10 years of marriage

Despite all of the ups and downs for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, the couple will celebrate 10 years of married life in June.

Their wedding was a huge ratings hit for TLC, and the money from that special was more than anyone anticipated. She was the first Duggar daughter to marry off and begin her own life.

Derick has weathered many storms with Jill through the years, including the revelation she was one of Josh Duggar’s victims when a police report was made public in 2015, he supported her when they chose to walk away from Counting On, and he was present as Josh Duggar went to trial over CSAM (Child sexual abuse material), which eventually landed him in federal prison for over a decade.

This year will be memorable for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

