Jill Duggar hints she’s in her ‘healing’ era

Jill Duggar has yet to acknowledge her Christmas attendance at the Big House.

There was outrage and confusion when James Duggar shared a photo of her and Derick Dillard.

The Counting On star had spent months telling the public about the awful childhood she had and the control she and Derick both endured while filming the reality TV show.

She and Derick have done podcast interviews, done the talk show rounds, and more promoting her book, Counting The Cost.

While Jill has always been upfront about wanting to repair her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, she admitted it wouldn’t be easy.

And, after writing a tell-all book, popping up three months later at the Big House Christmas, it seems she is on her way to healing.

Jill Duggar hints at healing

While Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard haven’t talked about why they attended Christmas at the Big House, it appears she is alluding to it on social media.

She reposted a story that included a photo that read, “You can be happy, hurting, and healing all at the same time.”

Jill Duggar hints she’s healing. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Most of what Jill has been sharing are promotions for her book. She and Derick appeared on a podcast recently, but it was taped before the holiday season.

Jill Duggar’s revelations about Jim Bob Duggar

For the most part, Jill Duggar has taken aim at her father, Jim Bob Duggar. She hasn’t said much about her mom, Michelle Duggar. She continues to have somewhat of a relationship with her despite the book and her appearance in the Shiny Happy People docuseries.

The mom of three talked about the shady financial dealings with her dad, having to lawyer up to get paid, and the intense scrutiny over her ability to have children.

She talked about the traumatic birth she had with Samuel, which left both Jill and Derick Dillard wondering if they were able to have more children.

Much of what she revealed was about her complex and controlling relationship with her father, noting Derick had to threaten an order of protection to get Jim Bob to back off.

Because she and Derick are savvy with how they tell their story, there is speculation Jill will address their Christmas at the Big House at some point. The couple hasn’t addressed how they spent their holidays yet, so a blog or vlog will likely come out.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.