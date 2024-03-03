Jennifer Duggar is all grown up as she tends to her little lamb

Jenny has a little lamb.

Counting On sister, Jennifer Duggar, is raising lambs.

Joy-Anna Duggar introduced Jennifer’s little lamb in a vlog last month. She and some of the younger Duggar siblings went to Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s home and brought the baby along.

She also appeared in the most recent vlog with her sisters, including Jana Duggar.

Jennifer chose to name the lamb Meadow, which seems similar to a puppy in how she takes care of her.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And it looks like Jennifer and Meadow will be a part of next week’s vlog, as Joy-Anna promised a sisters’ Q&A.

Jennifer Duggar is all grown up

Jennifer Duggar was born in 2007 and will turn 17 in August.

She is the next Duggar daughter who will become an adult, leaving just Jordyn-Grace and Josie Duggar as the lone two under 18.

The Counting On sister has always been an animal lover, so learning that she was raising sheep and their little lambs wasn’t surprising. The Duggar compound also includes room for animals, and Meadow is just the latest addition.

In the vlog Joy-Anna Duggar recently shared, Jennifer looked all grown up. She still had her long blonde hair and was dressed in accordance with Jim Bob Duggar’s strict rules for his daughters.

The sisters were out for a walk, and Meadow pranced along with Jennifer and the rest of the Duggar girls as they enjoyed the warm weather.

Jennifer Duggar looks all grown up after being out of the spotlight for years. Pic credit: @followtheforsyths5/YouTube

Joy-Anna Duggar remains close with younger sisters

Since Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth, she has made it a point to spend time with her younger sisters.

Joy-Anna was the last Duggar sister among the older group of kids, and she felt a strong sense of duty to take her sisters out and have a fun sleepover at her home.

This has become somewhat of a tradition, especially with many older siblings married off and focused on raising their children. Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar have spent a lot of time with their big sister.

Their recent slumber party coincided with Gideon Forsyth’s birthday and Austin being out of town on a missions trip. She invited them over to hang out and film the next episode of her vlog, which will feature a Q&A session.

It will be interesting to see the Duggar sisters talk as teenagers, especially since they were significantly younger while airing on Counting On.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.