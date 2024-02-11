Josie Duggar is all grown up and wearing makeup

The “miracle” Duggar child is all grown up.

Josie Duggar was born earlier than her due date. She was a micro-preemie, as she was born at 25 weeks gestation.

At that point, the Duggar family already had a following, and her birth is one of those things critics and fans remember.

Despite only weighing a little over a pound when she was born, Josie has blossomed into a petite young lady and is almost all grown up.

She is the youngest Duggar daughter and celebrated her 14th birthday in December.

Seeing Josie made up was shocking, especially since it’s been a few years since the family was actively on TV.

Josie Duggar pops up in Joy-Anna Duggar’s vlog

Joy-Anna Duggar shares a weekly vlog with her followers, often including family events in them.

This time, the former Counting On star focused on her little get-together with her younger siblings — and a lamb.

It seems the Duggars are raising livestock at the compound, and Jennifer Duggar has taken a liking to lambs. It was mentioned they have quite a few of them, and Jennifer just purchased the recent one in the video.

Josie was doing much of the talking about the lamb, helping Joy-Anna show it off and feed it.

The youngest Duggar sister appeared all grown up, even wearing makeup. She and her big sisters, Jennifer and Jordyn-Grace, spent time with their mom, Michelle Duggar, and big brother, Jackson Duggar, at Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s home.

Michelle brought dinner for everyone — surprisingly, it was Panda Express, not tater tot casserole.

Joy-Anna Duggar is close to the younger girls

Joy-Anna Duggar has remained close to her younger siblings — especially the girls.

After marrying Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna would have her sisters over for some girl time. They would watch movies or older television shows and hang out, often having them sleep over, too.

Interestingly enough, Johannah Duggar didn’t appear to be spending time with the siblings. She is the latest Duggar daughter to reach adulthood and has been suspected of being in a courtship. Johannah and Joy-Anna look a lot alike and are incredibly (or were) very close.

Even though she has a family of her own, Joy-Anna keeps in contact with her youngest siblings. She can relate to the married and non-married siblings; everyone has fun when they spend time together.

