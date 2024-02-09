James Duggar spends time with ‘bros’ Tyler Hutchins and Jackson Duggar

James Duggar is known for adventures with his “bros.”

The group of unmarried Duggar male siblings often spend time together doing things like riding their motor toys, skiing, or various other activities in a group setting.

Tyler Hutchins isn’t technically a Duggar, but he remained in the home with the brood for several years. He is the son of Michele’s niece, but following the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, he went back to live with his biological mother’s family.

Despite his living arrangements, he seems close to James and Jackson Duggar, the two he was paired with while living with the Duggars.

And what better way to spend a warm day than to hang out with your “bros” while riding around the Duggar compound?

That’s exactly what James, Jackson, and Tyler did recently.

Tyler Hutchins is still considered a Duggar ‘bro’

Taking to his Instagram Story, James Duggar took a video from what appeared to be a four-wheeler.

He mentioned hanging with the “bros” while sharing the video.

Tyler Hutchins and Jackson Duggar both showed up in the footage as they geared up to ride around the Duggar property on their toys.

What are the Duggars up to now?

James Duggar tried his hand at social media but didn’t succeed like some siblings.

He primarily shows his adventures with his siblings, sometimes visiting Jinger Duggar on the West Coast.

Joy-Anna Duggar has taken over, sharing some of the Duggar events on social media, which included the Duggar sibling campout, the family vacation in Florida, and one vlog showing Michelle Duggar watching her kids.

The older married couples (except Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar) typically all get together and hang out. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are close with John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

The remaining unmarried Duggar boys are Jason Duggar, James, and Jackson Duggar. Jana and Johannah Duggar are unmarried girls, with Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar still under 18.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their second child in the coming weeks. They are the only couple who have announced a pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean Hannah is the only one welcoming a baby this year. We suspect at least a few more will be born, possibly another baby for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar.

It seems weddings will be few and far between for the Duggar siblings, as many of the younger ones and “lost boys” have opted to live life instead of marrying immediately.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.