Exclusive: Tyler Hutchins no longer living at Duggar compound after biological grandparents take over his care

Another major development has hit the Duggar family, as we can exclusively reveal that Tyler Hutchins is no longer in the care of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

According to court documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, he is now living under the guardianship of his biological grandparents, John Hutchins and Carolyn Hutchins, after they took over his care earlier this year.

The Duggars previously took guardianship of Tyler back in 2016 after his mom, Michelle’s niece Rachel Hutchins, could no longer provide for him, and Tyler got close to Jackson Duggar.

The pair were always together, and Tyler quickly became part of the family.

However, court documents reveal he has been in the care of John and Carolyn Hutchins since June 5, 2023.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



The date came three days after the documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was released on Prime Video, although it’s not known if the timing was related.

Grandparents petition to become legal guardians

After leaving the Duggar compound and moving in with his biological grandparents, the couple petitioned the courts to become his legal guardians.

The documents don’t have any reason for the petitions listed, but it seems that Jim Bob and Michelle were happy to relinquish their guardianship of Tyler to his grandparents.

The Hutchins’ petition was filed on September 13, 2023, after Jim Bob and Michelle signed documents agreeing to the move on June 20, 2023.

News about Tyler Hutchins leaving the compound will come as a surprise to fans of the Duggars’ reality TV shows, as he has been part of the family for several years.

Duggar bombshells keep coming

There has been plenty of drama and chaos for the Duggars in recent years, in large part thanks to Josh Duggar.

Their reality TV careers have been ended twice now as a result of his actions, with him disgracing the family repeatedly.

As of the time of writing, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not spoken out publicly about Tyler’s move.

The revelation comes after a week which saw Jill Duggar make repeated headlines after her book Counting The Cost was released.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.