Anna Duggar thinks Jill Duggar and Amy King Duggar are ‘toxic’ after their part in Shiny Happy People

Anna Duggar isn’t happy about the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

She reportedly thinks her sister-in-law Jill Duggar and cousin-in-law Amy Duggar King are “toxic” because they participated in the project.

There have always been some awkward feelings between Anna and Jill because of Josh Duggar and his intent on blaming his sister for getting him in trouble when he inappropriately touched his sisters in 2006.

An insider told In Touch, “Josh’s wife Anna isn’t a fan of Jill. While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic.”

The situation between Anna and Jill has been brewing for years, even though Jill and Derick Dillard revealed they would be there for Anna and her seven children while Josh serves his 12 years in federal prison. Amy also reached out to Anna publicly to offer her support, but it was ignored.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anna won’t lean on them and will unlikely use any of the Duggar resources.

Anna Duggar has moved away from some of the IBLP beliefs

According to the insider who spoke to In Touch, Anna Duggar has moved away from some of the Institute in Basic Life Principles teachings.

They said, “Anna’s faith has been tested enough, but apparently she’s still a strong believer. She has shifted away from the core beliefs of IBLP, but her faith is all she has.”

Despite moving away from some of the beliefs as far as the IBLP goes, it doesn’t change much. Anna is still following some of the teachings, especially when it comes to sticking by her husband and the umbrella structure discussed in the docuseries.

The source also revealed that Anna is still coping with the situation with Josh Duggar. It’s been nearly a year since Josh landed in the Texas federal prison where he is serving the 12.5-year sentence he was given in December 2021.

Anna Duggar visits Josh and supports him

Anna Duggar has been to Texas with their children to visit Josh Duggar on several occasions since he landed there last summer.

With just one year in and over a decade more to go, Anna is sticking by her man. So much so that she was aware of his cell phone and was talking to him. That’s right, Josh had access to the outside world and possibly an internet browser, but it didn’t faze her because she could speak to him.

It’s unlikely that Anna will ever leave Josh, especially because she has been by his side through everything. And when she did allegedly try to leave after he cheated on her through the Ashley Madison website, Jim Bob Duggar reportedly shut that down and offered her financial support if she stuck around.

Anna doesn’t plan to watch the docuseries, but the source that spoke out believes she’s too focused on coping with what Josh did to take another blow.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.