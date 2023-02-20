Josh Duggar reported in the SHU after being caught with cell phone

Josh Duggar has spent almost a year at the federal prison in Seagoville, Texas.

The 19 Kids and Counting star was arrested in 2021 for receiving and possessing CSAM images and videos.

He was convicted on the charges in December 2021 and was moved to Texas in June 2022. His wife, Anna Duggar, has stood behind him throughout it all, including visiting him in prison on multiple occasions.

While there hasn’t been much information on Josh since his transfer to the prison, it looks like Josh is continuing his troublesome behavior behind bars.

Josh is reportedly spending time in the SHU (Special Housing Unit), also known as solitary confinement. Prisoners spend all their time in the room, with only a simple bed and toilet.

How long he is supposed to be in the SHU is unclear, but based on his violation, it could be more than just a few weeks.

Why is Josh Duggar in the SHU?

According to The Sun, Josh Duggar was sent to the Special Housing Unit in the Seagoville, Texas, federal prison.

Josh was allegedly caught with a cell phone. This is problematic on many levels, especially if the phone has connections to the Internet. Being able to access the web is prohibited for the reality TV star, and that will continue for the two decades of probation he will have to complete following his 12-year sentence.

A source told the publication that the SHU isn’t a good place for anyone to be. There have been investigations into the treatment of the inmates in that section. Josh has reportedly been there since the week of February 6.

Jinger Duggar speaks out about Josh Duggar

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were the two who spoke out harshly against Josh Duggar after his conviction.

Jeremy called him out in a video, where he spoke for himself and his wife.

As Jinger embarked on her press tour at the end of last month and the beginning of this month, she talked a bit about Josh. She was emotional and didn’t speak negatively, but it was clear her heart was broken for the victims of her brother.

When asked whether she was a victim of his, she declined to talk about the 2015 scandal. However, the police report that was released shared that his victims were four of his younger sisters. Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar spoke out about what happened with Megyn Kelly in 2015, but Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t.

If Josh Duggar is spending time in the SHU, that means no communication with family on the phone or any visits.