Hannah Wissmann is ‘bumpin’ right along’ with her second baby

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their second child.

The couple welcomed their first baby on Christmas Day in 2022, and Brynley celebrated her first birthday.

While Hannah’s due date hasn’t been revealed, it’s speculated that she is just weeks away from giving birth.

When the Duggars took a family vacation to Florida, Joy-Anna Duggar captured Hannah’s baby bump in her vlog. That was last October, and the couple officially announced they were expecting in November.

It’s unclear whether they are expecting a baby boy or girl, as they haven’t revealed any information.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They aren’t overly active on social media, but Jeremiah and his wife often update followers on the bigger moments in life.

Hannah Wissmann shows off growing baby bump

Taking to Instagram, Hannah Wissmann shared some photos of her baby bump.

The carousel of pictures made it clear they were taken at various times over the last couple of months. Some were taken when the weather appeared warmer, and others were taken when snow was on the ground.

Hannah’s bump was visibly different in every shot.

She captioned the share, “Life update: We’re bumpin’ right along and cannot wait to meet this sweet little baby!!”

The most recent photo (presumably) highlighted Hannah’s baby bump as she stood in the snow. Although it’s unclear when this was shot, she could have been in either Arkansas or Nebraska, as she has been spending time with her sisters lately.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar keep a low profile

Jeremiah Duggar wasn’t front and center on Counting On, so falling back into a more private life was easier for him.

His relationship and subsequent marriage to Hannah Wissmann were highlighted on social media, but they could share minor updates and appease followers.

The couple married in 2022, welcoming their honeymoon baby girl, Brynley, just nine months later.

As Jeremiah and Hannah gear up for their second anniversary, they are also ready to welcome their second child. He and his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, are on the same track, with Jed and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, welcoming their second child a year after welcoming their first.

In the coming weeks, it’s expected Hannah will welcome the couple’s second child. While the gender hasn’t been revealed, followers hope they will announce it before the baby is born. However, that likely won’t happen.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.