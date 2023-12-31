Hannah Wissmann calls Jeremiah Duggar her ‘favorite person, dubs him ‘my hero’

Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, celebrated their birthday over the weekend.

The second set of twins and the only same-sex set of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children remain incredibly close.

Jeremiah married Hannah Wissmann in March of 2022 and welcomed their honeymoon baby, Brynley Noelle, on Christmas Day 2022.

A few weeks ago, Hannah and Jeremiah announced they were expecting their second child.

Hannah celebrated her husband’s birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the two sharing a kiss.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the whole world!! I love you forever and always, Jeremiah! #myhero #yourethebest #happybirthday #iloveyouiloveyouiloveyou.”

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have had a whirlwind two years

It’s been a busy two years for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann.

The couple was married on March 26, 2022, and immediately fell pregnant with their daughter, Brynley Noelle.

And now that the couple is expecting their second child, they will have welcomed two babies in two years.

Hannah and Jeremiah have not revealed the gender of their baby or the due date, though we suspect it will be sometime in March based on when they announced it and her growing baby bump.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann spend a lot of time with the Duggars

Despite the ups and downs within the Duggar family and among some siblings, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann continue to spend time with the family.

The couple went on the Florida beach vacation the family took in the fall, and both were present during the Duggar sibling campout just before Thanksgiving.

Hannah and Jeremiah were not courting while Counting On aired, so their relationship and marriage have all been detailed through social media and some YouTube videos shared by the couple.

While they courted, the couple worked on renovating an RV they would live in following their wedding. They received help from Jeremiah’s siblings, as there had to be supervision while courting.

Things seem to be going well for the couple as they creep up on their second wedding anniversary. Jeremiah and Hannah share some of their life with followers but have more control than other Duggar children and their spouses because they weren’t chronicled on Counting On.

Hannah likely spent the day spoiling her “hero” and “favorite person” for his birthday. She often brags about her husband, who seemingly adores her.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.