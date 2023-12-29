Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann celebrate daughter’s first birthday

The holiday season is a busy time for the Duggars, but it’s an especially busy time for Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann.

Their daughter, Brynley Noelle, was born on Christmas Day in 2022.

She wasn’t due until January but decided Christmas was the perfect day to enter the world.

Hannah and Jeremiah missed the big Duggar family Christmas last year but were in attendance this year.

Through the hustle and bustle of the Duggar Christmas, Hannah shared a sweet message about Brynley’s first birthday and a photo of the baby girl.

She wrote, in part, “My darling baby girl, I’m not sure how it’s already been a year since we got to hold you in our arms for the very first time. You’ve brought so much joy into our lives!”

Hannah Wissmann is expecting a second child

A few weeks ago, Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar confirmed they were expecting their second child.

Before that, Monsters and Critics speculated Hannah might be pregnant after she appeared to have a baby bump in a video shared by Joy-Anna Duggar from the Duggar Florida vacation.

Details about when baby number two is due weren’t given. The ultrasound shown in the announcement revealed she was in the second trimester of her pregnancy, though it wasn’t clear when the photo was taken.

In a photo Hannah was captured in at the Duggar Christmas, she had a noticeable baby bump. Her second child is likely due around March 2024.

Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar did everything together growing up. They are the second set of twins for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but the only same-sex set.

Jedidiah was the first twin to get married, but Jeremiah followed soon after.

Regarding children, Jedidiah and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their first baby in May 2022, and their second child was born in the same month. Jeremiah and Hannah Wissmann welcomed their first baby on Christmas Day in 2022, and their second baby is due in the coming months. However, Jer and Hannah’s second little one will be spaced out more than Jed and Katey’s.

The twins remain incredibly close. They shared a room growing up and into adulthood, even when they attempted to live independently away from the Duggar compound. However, that didn’t last long, and they moved back until they married their wives.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.