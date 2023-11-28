Here’s which Duggar sibling will inherit the Duggar home from Jim Bob and Michelle

Have you ever wondered what would become of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s compound after they’re gone?

With 19 children and over 30 grandchildren, there are plenty of choices for who could take over the Duggar empire — or what’s left of it, anyway.

Jim Bob tried to work with Josh Duggar, training him to follow in his footsteps and work in politics. That worked for a while until the eldest Duggar child’s secrets were made public, including the inappropriate touching of several of his sisters and his affairs using the Ashley Madison website.

Jill Duggar was also one of the children Jim Bob was banking on to show up for the family. She was the one who would show the world what an obedient wife and daughter she was while having as many children as possible. However, that didn’t work out when Jill suffered a traumatic pregnancy and birth with her second child, Samuel.

He had to devise a backup plan with his favorite son and daughter, who were not eligible to take on his hopes and dreams. And it seems like he did just that.

So, who will end up with the Duggar Big House within the Duggar compound?

Derick Dillard reveals Jim Bob Duggar’s plan for the Big House

During an appearance on Dr. Julie Hanks’ podcast, Ask Dr. Julie Hanks, Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar talked about Jim Bob Duggar’s expectations for their family.

He was in control when the couple got married until they began setting boundaries for themselves. That didn’t go over well, especially after Jill and Derick welcomed their second child, Samuel.

When Jill realized that having multiple children may not be in the cards following her second birth, which ended in a c-section, she felt a growing sense of shame. Jim Bob kept pressuring them about more children and insisting they didn’t know for sure that Jill couldn’t have more kids. We aren’t surprised as we watched Michelle Duggar struggle to carry her youngest children, with Josie surviving being born at just 25 weeks, which is just over what most states deem viable outside of the womb.

Derick revealed, “There’s also a sense of hierarchy that you’re less than if you have less kids.” He then quoted Jim Bob, saying, “Whoever has the most kids gets the house.” Jill said he was “half-joking.”

Which siblings are contenders for the Duggar home?

With the vast age gap between their eldest son, Josh Duggar, and their youngest child, Josie Duggar, several siblings still haven’t begun having children.

Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie haven’t yet reached adulthood; there are still six years before she turns 18.

Currently in the lead are Josh and Anna Duggar. They have seven children, and that will likely be it for them. When it comes time for Josh to be released from federal prison, Anna will be in her mid-40s. While having babies in your 40s isn’t unheard of, it may be impossible.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are behind them with their fifth child on the way. However, she has hinted that five is their number, so Jessa and Ben are likely done.

Joseph Duggar’s wife, Kendra Caldwell, has been called the next Michelle Duggar. The couple currently has four little ones, welcoming them nearly back-to-back. They could catch up to Josh and Anna or surpass them in a few short years.

The remaining married siblings have three or fewer children, with Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey being the only couple who have yet to add a child to their family.

Jim Bob Duggar has taken care of his sons, though. Most of them have built businesses because of or taken over for him. He has helped many of his children buy homes, sometimes selling them for only a dollar.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Duggar home and who ends up owning it.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.