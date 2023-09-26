Josie Duggar makes rare appearance proving she’s all grown up

Josie Duggar is the 19th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She was born incredibly premature at just 25 weeks gestation.

Her birth and survival against all odds was chronicled on 19 Kids and Counting.

Michelle and Anna Duggar were pregnant at the same time, and because Josie was born so early, she is just two months younger than her eldest niece.

Due to her prematurity, Josie has remained on the smaller side and dealt with health problems, including seizures.

Since she is the youngest of the Duggar siblings, viewers watched her grow up on television. Josie hasn’t been seen much since Counting On was canceled, and Jim Bob and Michelle stopped using their social media to celebrate birthdays.

Josie Duggar pops up in Joy-Anna Duggar’s video

It’s been three years since Counting On was canceled following Josh Duggar’s arrest.

Josie Duggar was not yet a teen when that happened, and photos of her over the years have been few and far between.

The youngest Duggar daughter showed up in her big sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s recent video highlighting the celebration the sisters and sisters-in-law had for Michelle Duggar’s birthday.

She was helping with the flower arrangements the women made and were able to take home as a party favor.

The youngest Duggar looked like an almost adult in the video Joy-Anna shared.

Her hair was up, and she dressed more like a hip teenager than the little girl viewers watched grow up on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

Who was absent from Michelle Duggar’s celebration?

Jinger and Jill Duggar were not in attendance with the sisters and sisters-in-law. Because of Jinger’s location on the West Coast, she doesn’t make it home to Arkansas for many events.

Jill was absent, and it was unclear if she was busy or snubbed because of her recently released book. It wasn’t shocking that she was missing, especially since Katelyn Nakatsu was present.

Anna Duggar wasn’t seen at the gathering either. She is usually a part of the family events, as are her kids. Mackynzie Duggar is close to Josie and Jordan Duggar, as they are also super close in age. Some grandchildren were there, especially the babies and the younger little girls.

As the Duggar siblings grow up, it’s incredible that the little girl born at just two pounds will celebrate her 14th birthday in December.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.