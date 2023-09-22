Jason Duggar shades Jill Duggar, ‘God deserves the glory, let’s be sure He receives it’

Jill Duggar is now an NYT best-selling author.

Her tell-all, Counting The Cost, has made headlines for weeks.

Critics have been waiting for her siblings to speak out against the book, and it seems one of her brothers has been throwing subtle shade by using Bible verses.

Jason Duggar is one of the “lost boys” and is very much under his father’s thumb. He lives at the big house on the Duggar compound and follows the rules Jim Bob and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) set forth.

He attends the IBLP conferences in Big Sandy with his family and spends a lot of time with his brother, Justin Duggar, and his in-laws, the Spiveys.

And while Jason doesn’t tag Jill, it’s clear that he is using social media so she will see it.

Jason Duggar emphasizes ‘God deserves the glory’

Jill and Jinger Duggar talked about the dangerous teachings of the IBLP and the following of Bill Gothard versus God in their books.

Jinger went more in-depth as her book covered her religious journey and leaving the IBLP. Jill talked about choosing to follow the Bible and not man, which is also what Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth mentioned during a recent Q&A.

Jason Duggar took to his Instagram Story to send a message and some subtle shade, writing, “If my reaction isn’t God glorifying in any of these circumstances, then God doesn’t receive the glory.”

He went on to talk about not being in God’s word and leaning on your own understanding, which is likely about Jill and her message in the book. She didn’t hold back on her critique of Jim Bob Duggar and the IBLP.

The Duggar son finished by saying, “God deserves the glory, let’s be sure He receives it!”

Jason Duggar may be shading Jill Duggar. Pic credit: @jaseduggar/Instagram

Which Duggar siblings have supported Jill Duggar?

Jinger Duggar appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and supported Jill Duggar and her journey with the book. She talked about her bravery in sharing her story but made it clear that was how her big sister perceived the events.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed they would read Jill’s book during their Q&A, which was a bit surprising. They still seem to have solid ties to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, so speaking out and confirming they would be reading it was a risk.

No one else has addressed Jill’s book, and it’s unlikely they will. Jessa Duggar has avoided it at all costs, and she is believed to have offered Jill and Derick Dillard $20,000 on behalf of Jim Bob if they would stop speaking out.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.