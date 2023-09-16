Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she and Austin Forsyth left the IBLP

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, hosted a Q&A for their weekly vlog.

The couple was camping with their three children and took time to answer some of their followers’ burning questions.

Whether they remained a part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), if they would be reading Jill Duggar’s book Counting The Cost, and a few others.

Interestingly, Joy and Austin didn’t hesitate to answer when the book’s topic arose. They both plan to read it, curious about what Jill says.

Joy shared that she had also read Jinger Duggar’s book.

So, are Joy and Austin still a part of the IBLP like most Duggars?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth left the IBLP

While courting, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth decided not to follow the IBLP literature and teachings after marriage.

Austin made it clear they follow the Bible and not a man. That was a dig at Bill Gothard, the founder of the IBLP who reigned supreme within the organization for decades.

The couple currently belong to a Baptist Church, and they seemingly love the family they’ve built there. It aligns with their beliefs and allows their children to be free to learn about the Bible as well. Joy even asked Gideon and Evelyn what they were learning about, which happened to be King Hiram.

Where do Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth fall within the family?

It’s hard to tell where Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth fall within the Duggar family. They have been present at Christmas, and her mom has watched the kids for them at the big house, but some of the things that have been condemned by Jim Bob Duggar (wearing pants) are done by Joy.

Her relationship with Jinger Duggar is solid, as Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo stayed with Joy and Austin when they were in town earlier this year. Given Jinger’s relationship with her parents, it seems that staying with her sister was the right choice.

Joy doesn’t seem ready to “break free” yet, but Jinger and Jill have moved on and found their way outside the IBLP.

However, it is important to note that during Josh Duggar’s trial in December 2021, Austin attended the trial. Joy was also there, and when some of the toughest testimony was revealed, it affected them both.

The couple did not discuss whether they watched the documentary based on the IBLP and their family, but both Jinger and Jill have, with the latter even participating.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.