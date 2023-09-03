Joy-Anna Duggar admits marriage is ‘hard’ amid concern over how she is treated

Joy-Anna Duggar has come under fire a lot recently.

From speculation on her marriage to Austin Forsyth to her “exploiting” her children, the Counting On star can’t catch a break.

Over the weekend, she debuted her new vlog opening and shared some family photos she had snapped.

Things looked happy in the Forsyth camp — but is that true, or is it just something they want people to see?

If it’s all for show, Joy does an excellent job making things seem cozy.

She shared a snap that Gideon took from the backseat, which featured her and Austin holding hands while she was driving.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares snap and message about marriage

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a snap taken by her oldest child, Gideon.

He caught a sweet moment his parents were having, leaving her to share the photo and open up a bit about marriage.

Joy wrote, “I want our kids to see our love for each other. Marriage is fun and it’s hard sometimes, but with humility and God’s grace we CHOOSE to love each other like Christ does His church.”

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet snap taken by Gideon. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Are Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth happy together?

It seems as if Joy-Anna Duggar is trying hard to convince her followers that she and Austin Forsyth are happy.

After she shared a vlog where he humiliated her and got harsh feedback because it looked like she had been crying, Joy attempted to step things up and show more endearing moments between the couple.

There have also been conversations about Joy using her kids for headlines and visits to her YouTube channel. She featured a video of Evelyn being sick, and followers and critics were outraged over her “exploiting” her little girl for views.

It isn’t something uncommon in the Duggar world though. After all, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used their children to get the reality TV show and made millions off of them without paying the children anything. And even when they were canceled because of Josh Duggar’s misdeeds the first time, they revamped and used his victims to carry another show for the family.

It will be interesting to see where Joy takes her vlog from here. With the revamp of the opening sequence and the new family photos they took, she may continue to try and convince followers things are great in her marriage to Austin Forsyth. And who knows, they might be.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.