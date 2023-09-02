Joy-Anna Duggar revamps vlog amid concerns she is ‘exploiting’ her children

Joy-Anna Duggar unveiled her new vlog revamp.

She teased it earlier this week, and it came out with her Friday episode.

The Counting On star has been under fire for “exploiting” her kids, especially when they are doing something embarrassing or are sick.

The revamp seemed to serve a double purpose — providing Joy and Austin Forsyth with family photos and a fresh and clean look on their YouTube channel.

There were many questions about why Gunner wasn’t included, so she decided to ensure he was.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though Joy is aware of the criticism, she continues to film.

Joy-Anna Duggar unveils new vlog look

Since Counting On was canceled over two years ago, the Duggar siblings have sought ways to keep an income stream.

A few have turned to YouTube, sharing their adventures with followers. Joy-Anna Duggar is the most active, adding a video every Friday. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have dabbled with the social media platform, and Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have also filmed some events for their followers.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard used to upload several question-and-answer videos, sharing their opinions on situations and spilling some Duggar tea. However, they haven’t been active in quite some time.

To garner more draw to her vlog, Joy debuted a new look with updated photos and moments from a photoshoot she documented in the vlog that was recently released. It was the episode’s primary focus, with only a tiny amount of time focused on Evelyn’s birthday.

Joy-Anna Duggar had followers concerned

During an episode of her vlog, Joy-Anna Duggar sparked concern about her marriage to Austin Forsyth.

She is seemingly dedicated to having enough footage at the end of any given week so that the vlog could be crafted into something with a run time of around 15 minutes.

Austin Forsyth doesn’t appear overly interested in filming on his own, and he made that clear when Joy reminded him to film some things while camping with Gideon on their boys’ trip.

Joy had tears in her eyes while talking about filming, and by the end of the vlog, Austin was calling her out and embarrassing her after she couldn’t remember the three points they discussed in church earlier in the day. It wasn’t a comfortable moment to see.

Things between the couple appeared better in the current vlog, but there are still several questions about how he treats her that haven’t been addressed by Joy or Austin.

For now, it’s all about the money.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.