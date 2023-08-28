Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for ‘exploiting’ her children

Joy-Anna Duggar has moved to vlogging following the cancellation of Counting On.

She is among the most active Duggar siblings on social media, debuting a new weekly vlog on her Follow the Forsyths YouTube channel.

Most recently, there have been some comments about what she chooses to film and how Austin Forsyth treats his wife when they film. He even took the opportunity to shame her in a video where she was emotional, which caused concern for her.

However, critics and followers came for Joy this time after she dropped her most recent vlog.

The reality TV star dropped hints that her daughter, Evelyn Mae, was sick on her birthday when she shared some photos on Instagram but didn’t elaborate. And now we know why.

Joy took Evelyn to the hospital and filmed it all.

Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for ‘exploiting’ Evelyn

Joy-Anna Duggar used the situation with Evelyn as a big part of her weekly vlog.

She chronicled a visit to the emergency room with her daughter, filming the entire time. It wasn’t a good look, especially since the cause of Evelyn’s distress was nothing more than just being a little backed up.

There were likely other moments that could have been explored more, but Joy chose to use her daughter in a vulnerable moment to enhance the traffic to her vlog.

It didn’t take long for Redditors to come for Joy, and they weren’t wrong.

One snarker wrote, “I cannot stand family vloggers. Is it really worth exploiting your children for the extra cash? Just get a job like the rest of us”

Another said, “If they’re filming their kids in situations like this, they clearly don’t love or care for those kids.”

One more explained the video for those who didn’t watch. They replied, “I watched it, I can’t believe she filmed as she got to the hospital. Evie had a fever and bad stomach pains, she said she called her mom and she said don’t mess around with stomach pain. I was actually impressed that her mom gave solid advice. She got an ultrasound and X-ray to rule out twisted colon/appendicitis. It turns out, she was just blocked up! She was fine the next day!”

Joy-Anna was called out for “exploiting” Evelyn. Pic credit: u/Gruselschloss/Reddit

It’s interesting to see Joy-Anna Duggar doing to her kids what her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, did to her and her siblings throughout much of their lives.

She is constantly filming her kids and including moments that aren’t necessary and could potentially embarrass them in years to come. While Evelynn is only three now, what will happen when she is 13 and this video pops back up on the interwebs?

Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar both walked away from the way they were raised, and interestingly enough, they both chose to show less of their children, and only in cases where their faces are hidden or from behind.

Perhaps Joy needs to converse with her sisters after this latest vlog.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.