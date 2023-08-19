Joy-Anna Duggar shows off ‘adorable’ Gunner

Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed her third child earlier this year, and he’s already growing fast.

Gunner was a part of the family’s weekly vlog, and Joy-Anna revealed his stats at just three months old.

She wrote, “Weighing in at 16&1/2lbs, Gunner likes to eat every 3 hours, he belly laughs, holds his head up like a pro, & loves to be held!🧡”

The Counting On star also called him their little “rolly polly.”

He resembles both of his siblings, though some would say he looks more like Joy-Anna.

Austin Forsyth’s genes are strong, though, and with little ones’ looks changing all the time, he may look just like his big brother, Gideon.

Counting On fans gush over ‘adorable’ Gunner

When Joy-Anna Duggar shared the update on Gunner, the comment section was flooded with comments about which sibling he resembles, how adorable he is, and support for the mom of three.

One follower wrote, “Oh my goodness, look at those thighs!!! I love it!!! Great job Mama! He looks so healthy & happy! 👏💙”

Another said, “Adorable little one!! He resembles his big brother so much😍😍”

Someone else wrote, “He looks so much like Evie”

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Many comments gushed over how big he was getting and how happy he looked. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s little ones have been happy and smiley babies.

Joy-Anna Duggar raised concern after a recent vlog

During a recent vlog, followers voiced concern over how Austin Forsyth treated Joy-Anna Duggar.

He was seemingly annoyed with her requests that he film his camping trip with Gideon for their vlog. He provided a little footage, but it seemed Joy-Anna had tears in her eyes when they talked about it over dinner.

There’s been speculation that money is tight for the couple, which is why Joy-Anna has turned to vlogging instead of just sharing her life on social media. She is one of the only Counting On stars consistently posting content on YouTube and sharing her day-to-day adventures.

The couple has been through a lot together, and with the loss of their daughter at 20 weeks in 2019, they have kept her memory alive through their children. They did a vlog about Annabell, where Austin showed some emotion. It was a rarity as he is typically very stoic and serious.

Even though Joy-Anna may be overwhelmed with everything she has going on, she is focused on raising her children and keeping them happy.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.