Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth talk about Annabell on what would be her fourth birthday

It’s been four years since Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth lost their first daughter at 20 weeks gestation.

The Counting On couple has talked about the loss partly, but they did a more in-depth discussion on their YouTube channel.

Joy and Austin shared some of their story on the show and revealed her name and where she was buried. It was very fresh back then, and now that they’ve had time to process it, they are willing to share more about the emotions and the events that led to learning their baby girl was no longer alive.

The timing of the situation was also unfortunate as Joy-Anna had just done a photo shoot with all her pregnant sisters and sisters-in-law. The couple was a part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom, where all babies born were girls.

She had one of the first public losses in the family, and it garnered a lot of attention from followers and critics.

It was complicated for the couple and their families as they navigated a new life without the daughter they were expecting.

Joy-Anna Duggar praises BFF Carlin Bates and sisters Jill and Jana Duggar for their support

Aside from her mom, Michelle Duggar, Carlin Bates was the first person Joy-Anna Duggar called after she and Austin Forsyth learned they had lost their baby girl.

She was on a plane immediately to be by Joy’s side. Carlin did her best friend’s hair and makeup for their stillborn photo shoot and spent time loving on her as she grieved the loss of her first daughter.

Michelle was there for support, and Jill and Jana Duggar were also present with Joy when she delivered Annabell. They supported her, ensuring she was comfortable and had everything she needed.

In the middle of the devastation, Joy was surrounded by people who loved her the most and stood beside her in her darkest hour.

Joy-Anna Duggar talks about moving on after loss

Moving on with life wasn’t easy for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. She talked about dealing with depression following the loss and pushing forward because Gideon was still their responsibility.

Annabell was buried on Austin’s family property. There was a small funeral for the baby girl, with some of their family members in attendance. Austin specifically mentioned Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar were there, as they had been working on something on the property.

While it’s something they will never forget, talking about Annabell helps them heal. Both were blown away that four years had passed already. And Joy and Austin have welcomed two children since their loss. Most recently, Gunner Forsyth was born. They are now parents to Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner and an angel baby Annabell.

