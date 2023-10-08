Is Hannah Wissmann pregnant again? Here’s why fans think so

Another day, another Duggar pregnancy speculation.

Hannah Wissmann is on the radar after Joy-Anna Duggar’s video highlights from the Duggar family’s Florida vacation.

She did a good job keeping most of the sisters-in-law out of the video or in very small doses, but Jeremiah Duggar’s wife was seen in the kitchen with Brynley as Jason Duggar and Austin Forsyth chatted.

While the video quality wasn’t great, it appeared that Hannah may have a baby bump.

Brynley was born on Christmas day last year, so it’s entirely possible that Hannah and Jeremiah are expecting again.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

And if she is expecting, there are likely more sisters-in-law announcements on the way.

Hannah Wissmann appears to have a baby bump

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have been married just over a year and welcomed their honeymoon baby in December 2022.

The couple vacationed with the Duggar family in Destin, Florida, and Joy-Anna Duggar may have caught a baby bump in her footage.

On Reddit, the screengrab of Hannah was highlighted (slide number six), as it seemingly showed a growing baby bump as she held Brynley in the kitchen of one of the rental homes.

Which Duggar women are pregnant?

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are the only couple who have announced they are expecting.

Several other sisters or sisters-in-law have welcomed newer babies, so it may be a while before some of them announce.

Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar have admitted to using family planning, so it’s unlikely either will welcome a baby in the coming months.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are one of the only couples who could be expecting.

Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu could also be expecting, but when she was seen at Michelle Duggar’s birthday lunch with the sisters and sisters-in-law, she didn’t appear to have a baby bump.

Many of the Duggar siblings no longer announce they are growing their family. Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson welcomed babies without saying another or sharing photos of their little ones.

Jeremiah and Hannah have been relatively active on social media, so they will likely give followers a heads-up if another pregnancy happens. They have shared some of Brynley’s milestones and attend the family get-togethers still.

They have not confirmed a pregnancy, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the next couple of weeks brought one from the couple or another of the Duggar siblings.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.