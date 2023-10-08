Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar excluded from the Duggar beach vacation

Are Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar exiled from Duggar family events?

It seemed that way as neither daughter was a part of the big Duggar family Florida vacation.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared footage from the trip and reiterated over and over that not everyone was there, but the “not everyone” only seemed to apply to Jill and Jinger.

Most of the Duggar siblings or their spouses were seen in the footage.

Even Jackson Duggar made an appearance, which is rare for the youngest Duggar son.

So, why wasn’t the whole family in Florida?

Jill Duggar’s book alienated Jim Bob Duggar — and he rules the family

There was no surprise when learning Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard weren’t in Florida with the rest of the Duggar family.

She released a bombshell tell-all last month, and Counting The Cost has made her a NYT best-selling author.

So much of what she talked about was the hold her father, Jim Bob Duggar, had on the family. He was the reason she continued to film Counting On and personal moments because he used manipulation tactics against her.

At one point, he even got in her face and screamed at her. With Jill’s side of the story out there, Jim Bob has likely cut her off from everything. So, if he financed the Florida vacation, it was guaranteed she wouldn’t be there.

Jim Bob is still very much in charge of what his adult children do, ensuring they fall in line and keep up appearances. In a family group chat, Jill revealed that he told everyone they would be disinherited if anyone spoke out against him.

Why wasn’t Jinger Duggar at the beach?

The reason behind Jinger Duggar not attending the Duggar beach vacation is unclear.

She may not have been included in the invite, or she may have declined it.

Jinger seems to fall in between estranged and still connected. She maintains relationships with her siblings, but things with her parents are seemingly strained.

Her decisions to wear pants and write a book slamming the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) have changed her relationship with her mom and dad. Even though Jinger was careful not to talk badly about her parents and focus on the church, it didn’t seem to matter to Jim Bob.

When Jinger sees her siblings, they typically visit her in California. She hasn’t returned home to Arkansas much, so not being at the beach wasn’t too shocking.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.