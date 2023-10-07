Rare sighting of Jackson Duggar pops up during Duggar beach vacation

The Duggars take Destin should have been the title of Joy-Anna Duggar’s latest vlog.

Followers knew she and Austin Forsyth were visiting the beach with John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, but it seems it was a family affair — at least some of the family, anyway.

It was unclear which family members didn’t make the trip, but viewers saw Jana, Jason, James, and a rare sighting of Jackson Duggar in the footage.

Two beach houses were rented for the family, with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar present also. Joy-Anna mentioned that one of the sisters-in-law took photos with her camera, and we’re betting it was Hannah Wissmann.

Seeing Jackson sitting on a chair in one of the rented homes was shocking. He is the youngest Duggar son and hasn’t been featured much on social media since Counting On was canceled over three years ago.

He’s all grown up now and seems to enjoy keeping a low profile, especially after being filmed for most of his life.

Jackson Duggar hanging out with Gideon Forsyth. Pic credit: @followtheforsyths5/YouTube

Which Duggar siblings showed up at the beach?

Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t show everyone who was in Destin, but her vlog did offer clues about who was on vacation and who wasn’t there.

The footage showed Jana, James, Jason, Jackson, and some younger sisters. Michelle and Jim Bob were also present, so all four of the youngest Duggar daughters were there.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar were there, too. They shared beach photos earlier this week. Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann were also there, as Joy-Anna had mentioned hanging out with her siblings late the night they arrived in Destin.

Seeing Jackson was the biggest surprise, as he isn’t typically visible in videos or social media posts with his brothers.

Jackson Duggar was close to Tyler Hutchins

A few months ago, things changed in the Duggar home.

Tyler Hutchins was returned to his grandmother after living with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for years. He is Michelle’s great-nephew and spent so much time with Jackson Duggar.

The two boys did a lot together, often working with the older brothers in the yard or projects around the compound. He was treated as their child, which likely came at a cost.

Neither seemed to impressed with filming the show or being on camera, so they weren’t shown too much. But in confessionals, the two were often seated together, especially during the later seasons of Counting On.

Seeing Jackson was surprising, especially after not seeing him for months.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.