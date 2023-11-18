Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar announce pregnancy

Surprise! Another Duggar baby is on the way.

It’s not actually surprising, given that Monsters and Critics speculated that Hannah Wissmann was expecting when the Duggars took a family trip to Florida last month.

However, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah officially confirmed the news.

The couple shared the announcement with a photo of them with their almost one-year-old daughter, Brynley, as Hannah held the ultrasound.

They seem to follow in similar footsteps to Jedidiah Duggar, Jeremiah’s twin, and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, with children nearly back-to-back.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jeremiah wrote, “Life just keeps getting sweeter! 🤍#thebestdays #sograteful”

When is Hannah Wissmann due?

The pregnancy announcement made by Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann didn’t include any information about when the baby was due.

However, based on clues and similar Duggar pregnancy announcement patterns, we have a pretty good idea of when baby Duggar might be born.

Hannah is holding an ultrasound in the photo, and the baby looks to be larger in size. It could have been their gender scan, typically done around 18 to 20 weeks, so it is as accurate as possible.

If that is the case, then Hannah is likely due at the end of March or early April.

That would have put her getting pregnant in late June or early July, which would coincide with the possible baby bump she had while appearing in Joy-Anna Duggar’s Florida vacation video.

Brynley was born on Christmas Day 2022, which means the siblings will be roughly 16 months apart.

Hannah Wissmann joins Jessa Duggar in becoming pregnant

For a while, Jessa Duggar was the only Duggar daughter/daughter-in-law who had announced she was expecting.

Jessa is due sometime in the coming weeks – so she could welcome her new little one on Brynley’s birthday. The Counting On star did not announce her due date but revealed she was in her third trimester.

Hannah looks to be the only one who will give birth in 2024 (so far), though we speculate more announcements may be forthcoming. And if there aren’t announcements, as Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson welcomed children secretly, there may be new babies at the Duggar holidays this season.

It will be interesting to see Hannah’s baby bump as the holiday season approaches, especially when the big Duggar family Christmas happens. Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah missed it last year due to welcoming their daughter, Brynley, on Christmas Day.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.