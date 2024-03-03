Jana Duggar makes rare appearance with sisters

Jana Duggar hasn’t been seen much in recent months.

While she has been at gatherings and been seen in passing on some of the family YouTube videos, she keeps a more private life now that Counting On has been canceled.

The former reality TV star and her love life were often a massive focus among chatter online, and speculation about who she was or wasn’t courting constantly made headlines.

After her legal issues went public, Jana stepped back from the spotlight even more. Hanging out with her brothers was the only way she would be seen on social media, and once the Duggars stopped posting for birthdays and filming videos for events, she was able to nearly vanish.

Jana popped up for her nephew Gideon Forsyth’s birthday. Joy-Anna Duggar released her weekly vlog, which included her sisters coming over to stay the night and film a special episode for this week’s vlog.

Interestingly, it seems like Jana will participate in the sister’s chat with Joy-Anna and their younger siblings, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar.

Jana Duggar hangs out with her sisters. Pic credit: @followtheforsyths5/YouTube

Jana Duggar joins sister party in jeans

Jinger Duggar started the jeans trend among the Duggar sisters, and year after year, some of her siblings began to follow along.

At first, it was just the married siblings, but Jana Duggar began wearing jeans and pants. This was shocking because she still lived with her parents at the big house and had to abide by Jim Bob Duggar’s strict dress code rules.

There have been a few photos of the eldest Duggar daughter in jeans, and it seems she wears them quite often these days as she showed up in jeans at Joy-Anna Duggar’s home to film with her sisters.

Jana Duggar wears jeans while hanging with her sisters. Pic credit: @followtheforsyths5/YouTube

When will the Duggar sisters Q&A drop?

In the latest vlog from Joy-Anna Duggar, she revealed she was working on a question-and-answer session with her younger sisters and big sister, Jana Duggar.

This won’t be anything juicy, especially because Joy-Anna wants to stay in the good graces of her parents. She often has her sisters over for the night, which means there is great trust between her and her parents. This time, with Jana there, an added layer of protection is present.

The Q&A was filmed on or around February 23 (Gideon’s birthday), and Joy-Anna promised the episode would debut on March 8.

It will be interesting to see what they are asked and what they choose to answer.

