Jill Duggar continues sharing loss, called ‘disturbing’

It’s only been a week since Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard buried their first and only daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

The Counting On couple revealed their loss earlier this month, and she was laid to rest on April 19, 2024.

Jill has started sharing more since the initial announcement. Funeral photos, graveside photos, and videos were taken during the service.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar showed up for their daughter, sitting in the front row as the service was held. Several of her siblings were in attendance, and Derick’s mom, brother, and sister-in-law appeared to be there.

One of the shares held just two photos. One was of Jill clearly mourning the loss of the daughter she held close, and one of the baby wrapped in the tiniest blanket next to her name.

Some of the images shared by Jill have taken followers by surprise.

Jill Duggar called out for ‘disturbing’ shares

While there has been plenty of support for Jill Duggar since announcing the news, some are also concerned about the multiple posts.

The word “disturbing” can be subjective, but having more than one follower say the same thing seems to give some merit.

One commenter wrote, “It’s very disturbing right now. I have three friends who lost their babies but they kept it very private. Only immediate family and close friends were part of the grieving.”

Another said, “This is getting really disturbing.”

Others thought sharing was “overkill,” while others thought it should be more “private.”

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are thick in the middle of grief as they process the loss of their daughter.

She was due in August, and the pregnancy was not publicly announced. There had been speculation due to Jill’s lack of posting. Some book stuff was shared, but the selfies stopped, and the time spent on social media dropped drastically.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Jill and Derick. They debuted on Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, and her book Counting The Cost was released. They were spotted at the Duggar compound for Christmas, and now, they have lost their first daughter.

Isla Marie isn’t the only loss for the couple. They experienced an early miscarriage between Samuel and Frederick. Jill wasn’t very far along, so the gender of their lost child was unknown. They chose River Bliss for the name.

For now, it seems talking about her and sharing their grief is helping them, even if it makes some of her followers uncomfortable.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.