Josie Duggar is ‘so grown’ as she spends time with Jinger Duggar

Josie Duggar is all grown up.

The youngest Duggar sibling will celebrate her 15th birthday later this year.

Her birth story was chronicled on 19 Kids and Counting. Born at just 25 weeks, she spent months in the NICU.

Anna Duggar and Michelle Duggar were pregnant simultaneously, and Josie’s niece, Mackynzie Duggar, is just two months older than her.

Josie has always been on the smaller side because of her prematurity, but she has grown up into a lovely teenager.

Jinger Duggar was in town for Jana Duggar’s wedding and spent time with her youngest sibling.

Jinger Duggar shares Josie Duggar looking ‘grown’

Over the weekend, Jinger Duggar dropped a carousel of photos from her time in Arkansas for Jana Duggar’s wedding earlier this month.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were in town with their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline Jo.

One slide shared by the Counting On star got plenty of attention. Jinger was posing with her youngest sibling, Josie Duggar (slide 15).

Many commented on how grown-up Josie Duggar looked, especially after being out of the spotlight for so long.

One wrote, “Josie looks so grown up 😍,” as many others agreed and reiterated it had been a while since the younger girls had been seen.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Another said, “Is the small girl Josie? I haven’t seen her in FOREVER!”

Someone else complimented Jana and Michelle Duggar while also mentioning Josie, writing, “I just love Jana’s look so classic elegant and yes Josie looks so grown and your MOM wow for having 19 kids she looks absolutely AMAZING.”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Duggar sisters reunite for Jana Duggar’s wedding

Last month, Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann after being single for years, while many of her younger sisters and brothers married off and began their own families.

Jana asked several of her sisters to be in her wedding party, including Jinger Duggar. Jill Duggar was not asked, and Jennifer and Josie Duggar were also not included with the other sisters.

It seems the sisters spent time together while Jinger was in Arkansas. She shared many photos with her siblings, including Jill and Josie.

When Jinger returns to Arkansas, the siblings usually gather. Jinger blogged about it the last time she was back and shared her adventures.

Jinger and Josie have an age difference of almost 16 years. Josie was still a little girl when Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo and moved out.

Spending time with her siblings is something Jinger enjoys, and hopefully, she will talk more about her visit home.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.