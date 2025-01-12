Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones enjoy ‘sweetness of winter’

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones are enjoying their newlywed phase.

The couple tied the knot in October and recently celebrated their first holiday season as a married couple.

Maddie hails from Tennessee but moved to Arkansas when she married Jason. They spent Thanksgiving with her family and Christmas with the Duggars.

Arkansas weather can be unpredictable, and this winter has been one of the coldest for the people in the state’s northwest area.

Jason and Maddie decided to channel their inner child and throw around some snow, sharing their fun with followers.

The former Counting On star and his wife still enjoy being “kids” when they can.

Maddie Grace Jones shows no mercy with Jason Duggar

Maddie Grace Jones shared a video of herself playing in the snow with her husband, Jason Duggar.

The couple threw snowballs at each other, stealing moments to kiss and hug during their play fight.

She showed no mercy while throwing the snow at her husband, seemingly enjoying herself the entire time.

The caption read, “The Arkansas snow has definitely been bringing the sweetness of winter from back home in Tennessee 🤍 Highly suggest playing in the snow just like when we were little!”

Maddie Grace Jones and Jason Duggar played in the snow. Pic credit: @maddiegraceduggar/Instagram

Will Maddie Grace Jones and Jason Duggar be the next to announce a pregnancy?

It will be a big year for Duggar grandchildren.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their twin girls less than a week ago, and two more pregnancies have been announced.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will welcome their third child in March, and Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar will have their third daughter later this spring.

Maddie Grace Jones and Jason Duggar have been married for three months, and there is already speculation that they will be the next to announce a pregnancy.

Honeymoon babies are a big deal in the Duggar family, and many of his brothers have welcomed babies within the first year of marriage.

Jason and Maddie became engaged following Jana Duggar’s wedding and married just weeks later. He seemingly waited for her big moment, which could be the case with a pregnancy.

The couple could also wait to enjoy married life before starting a family. Still, given Jason’s close relationship with his parents and siblings, it’s unlikely they would prevent anything.

It seems sharing their adventures is what the couple plans to do for now.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.