Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcome twin girls

The first twin Duggar grandchildren have officially arrived.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are a family of six.

Katey delivered the couple’s twin girls on January 8, 2025.

They mark grandchildren 34 and 35 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and begin what’s expected to be a big year for family baby births.

Jed and Katey teased it was baby time earlier today with a transition video, and now, they have revealed everything about the little girls.

Here’s what we know about the latest members of the Duggar family.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu choose cutesy twin names

A few weeks ago, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu revealed they had already chosen names for their twin girls but declined to share them before they were born.

Katey and Jed announced the birth of their daughters, Elsie Kate and Emma Kate, born on January 8. They were born seven minutes apart, and everyone appeared to be doing well.

They included photos of the baby girls and one of the whole family.

The caption read, “They’re here!! 💕

Introducing Elsie Kate and Emma Kate! Elsie was born on January 8, 2025, at 2:06 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Emma followed at 2:13 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounce. Both girls are healthy and beautiful!”

The twins and their big sister, Nora, share the same middle name. The couple chose this tradition instead of using the same-letter first names or names in alphabetical order, as some of Jed’s siblings did.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu plan to share more

During the Q&A session, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu revealed they planned to share their birth story as long as things went according to plan.

Katey planned to avoid a c-section and deliver the girls naturally, and it seems she was able to do that. She was excited about what was coming and glowed during her pregnancy.

With the girls newly born and the couple likely working to adjust over the next few days, it will be interesting to see how much they share.

Katey branched out on her own with a separate Instagram account, which is speculated to be something she will use to gain influencer status and share life as a twin mom and a mom of four kids ages two and under.

The next few days will be used to adjust and get help from family as they work to find their new normal.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.