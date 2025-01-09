Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu reveal it’s baby time

It’s go time for Counting On sibling Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu.

The couple is expecting twin girls — the family’s first set of twin grandchildren.

Jed and Katey have been documenting some of the twin pregnancy, including sharing the nursery and doing a Q&A session.

One of the most asked questions was whether the girls were identical or fraternal, which Katey revealed they weren’t sure about. She did confirm they were in separate sacs, though.

Their official due date was January 19, but the little girls seemed to want to make their debut early. However, there’s also the possibility Katey’s doctor wants to induce her early, as 38 weeks is considered ideal for a twin delivery.

Jed and Katey announced that it was time to deliver the girls.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu at hospital

On Instagram, Katelyn Nakatsu shared a transition video where she stood outside the bathroom in a labor and delivery room.

She donned the clothing she walked in wearing, walked into the bathroom, and walked back out wearing a hospital gown.

Katey did not appear stressed or in pain, smiling while showing off her baby bump.

The share’s caption read, “…or two!! It’s time!!!”

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu plan to film the birth

During their recent Q&A session, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu revealed they planned to film the delivery of their twin girls.

They did stipulate that it was dependent on how things went, but we suspect, at the very least, there will be a birth story and name reveal.

Jed and Katey use YouTube for big announcements, and the couple will likely upload their video and storytime there.

Katey recently branched out with her own Instagram account after sharing one with Jed since the couple married. We suspect she will work on sharing twin mom stuff or motherhood stuff in general and is looking to become a mom influencer.

There will likely be plenty about the twin girls shared. They are the first in the Duggar family after the 33 single births before them.

The Duggar twin girls will garner plenty of attention from the family. Katey and Jed shared that they had help lined up for when their family of four becomes a family of six.

We expect another update from the couple once the little girls arrive, as things have just started.

