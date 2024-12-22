Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu twins: Are the girls fraternal or identical?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are just weeks away from meeting their twin girls.

Aside from the pregnancy announcement and gender reveal, they haven’t discussed Katey’s pregnancy or their plans for their daughters’ arrival.

That changed when the couple asked followers to send questions in for them to answer in a Q&A video.

Jed and Katey shared their Q&A session in a YouTube reveal, answering a few of the questions sent it, including whether the twins were fraternal or identical.

They also talked about their plans moving forward with four little ones in their three-bedroom house.

Interestingly, nothing they mentioned was surprising, and Jed guided most of Katey’s answers.

Are Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu having identical twins?

One of the most asked questions Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu received was whether they were having fraternal or identical twins.

The answer is that they still don’t know.

Katey confirmed that the girls have separate sacs, which means there is still a chance they could be identical, but they are more likely to be fraternal.

Since they are the same sex, there is no way of knowing until they are born. If the babies look different, then it is obvious they are fraternal, but if they look similar, they could DNA test them to confirm whether they are identical.

They also talked about twins being in Katey’s family. She has a grandparent and other family members who are twins. Even though Jed is a twin, that didn’t contribute to the conception. Fraternal twins are genetically connected to the mother’s line, and identical twins are considered spontaneous.

Will Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have help with the twins?

Another question was about whether Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu would have help when the twins arrive.

Katey revealed that her mom and sister live nearby, so they will be there to help when the babies arrive. Jed’s family also lives nearby, and his younger sisters will likely be a big help to the couple as they navigate going from a family of four to six overnight.

The official due date for the twin girls is January 19, but they will likely arrive earlier. Katey hopes to make it through the holidays, but with her officially hitting the 36-week mark, the babies could come at any time.

They plan to film the birth, and the announcement will be posted on Katey’s Instagram account. Everything is set for when it’s time, and the next few weeks will be spent on baby watch.

