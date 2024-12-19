Jedidiah Duggar’s wife Katelyn Nakatsu branches out on her own

Jedidiah Duggar had his own Instagram account before he met and began courting Katelyn Nakatsu.

When the couple married, they used his account to share everything with the public.

They also have a private account that friends and family can access, but everything they wanted to share about their journey through life was shared on his account.

Recently, Katey shared an updated baby bump photo and joked about finding someone who walked her pace, featuring her son, Truett, in the video.

It was shared with their joint account and an account that seemingly belongs to Katey alone.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Is Katey gearing up to try her hand at mom influencing?

Katelyn Nakatsu has her own Instagram account

Things regarding the Duggar siblings and social media are all over the place.

Initially, unmarried Duggars didn’t have Instagram accounts. Once they get married, they can join social media platforms. Some chose to have joint accounts, while others had their own.

Things have changed drastically over the years. Several unmarried siblings, especially the “lost” boys like Jason and James Duggar, had Instagram accounts before marriage.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth initially had one account. Still, they moved to separate ones after a while, which is what Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have decided to do.

Katey’s Instagram handle is @kateyduggar, and she has only added one post to the account.

Her bio reads, “in love with @jed_duggar mama to Truett & Nora + twins coming soon! yes, my hands are full. That’s how I like it. 😜 ✨2 Cor. 5:20 ✨.”

Could Katelyn Nakatsu be trying to influence?

Many of the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law have tried their hand at product influencing over the years.

Some have been more successful than others, but Katelyn Nakatsu seems to be the perfect fit for something like mom influence, especially with welcoming twins and having four children under three.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey have worked with YouTube before, including the births of Truett and Nora. We anticipate the same will happen with the twins.

Recently, the couple teased a Q&A session to be uploaded to their channel.

With the holidays upon us and the twins’ due date nearing, Katey is likely getting everything set up for when she is ready to take on whatever she has planned.

We remain on baby watch for the little girls from Jedidiah and Katey, who will be welcomed in the coming weeks.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.