Katelyn Nakatsu shares updated bump photo as Duggar twins near due date

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu await their twin daughters’ arrival.

The couple announced they were expecting twins earlier this year, and their due date is approaching.

Jed and Katey are the first couple to welcome twins in the family, and Jed is a fraternal twin.

They have not yet announced whether they are expecting fraternal or identical girls or revealed their names. Katey did show the nursery that was done up for the girls, but that’s all the couple has shared.

Katey has shared a few bump updates as she continues to carry the babies to term.

Her most recent update poked fun at her slow walk, but she was on pace with her son, Truett.

Katelyn Nakatsu shares sweet video highlighting twin bump

As her due date draws near, Katelyn Nakastu is still active with her kids and husband, Jedidiah Duggar.

On Instagram, Katey shared a video to the couple’s joint account and a new account that is her own. The video featured her walking on a sidewalk at the same pace as her toddler, Truett.

She joked that she finally found someone who walked her pace as they strolled down the sidewalk in a town decorated with lights for Christmas.

Katey called herself and Truett the “perfect pair.”

The video highlighted Katey’s growing baby bump, which was hugged by a rust-colored maternity shirt. She wore jeans, which appear to be accepted in the Duggar family after years of being forbidden.

Katelyn Nakatsu and Jedidiah Duggar will have four kids under two

When the twins arrive this winter, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will have their hands full.

Truett and Nora are two and one, respectively, and adding two newborns will put them at four children under two.

May will change things when both Truett and Nora celebrate their birthdays, putting the family at four under three.

Katey has been incredibly active with the children throughout her pregnancy, and Jed has often praised his wife.

They could end up being the Duggar couple that rivals Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in the number of children they welcome. Currently, Josh and Anna Duggar have the most children, with seven, but they are done. Only one known couple has four children: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

The baby watch is in full swing as the twins could arrive anytime. Katey’s January due date likely won’t be reached, as twins are typically born early.

