Anna Duggar seen out in public for the first time in years

Anna Duggar was out in the wild following years of keeping a low profile since her husband, Josh Duggar, has been incarcerated.

The once-popular reality TV star has retreated to a private life while raising her seven children without her husband’s help.

She reportedly still lives at the Duggar compound but hasn’t been seen publicly for years.

Once Josh was sentenced to several years in a federal prison, Anna remained silent. She has been seen on social media reposting things on X and sharing a story on Instagram shortly after the conviction about “more to the story,” but that is it.

With Josh in Texas, Anna has visited her husband several times, often with the kids in tow. Her brother, David Waller, has also been spotted visiting his disgraced brother-in-law with Joseph Duggar by his side.

This time, though, Anna was spotted with one of her children at a store in Arkansas.

Anna Duggar looks visibly different in new photo

The US Sun was able to exclusively obtain photos of Anna Duggar at a store in Arkansas.

The publication shared photos that highlighted Anna wearing jeans. Typically, that isn’t something allowed in the Duggar realm, though she may have changed her view since seeing several sisters-in-law wear them over the last several years.

She has changed her look, though primarily due to her wardrobe change. Anna was known to be a very obedient wife, meaning she was seen in skirts or dresses, kept her hair long, and did what Josh preferred.

Will Anna Duggar attend Christmas at the Big House?

In years past, Anna Duggar was spotted at the Big House celebrating Christmas with the family.

She had appeared on camera the Christmas after Josh Duggar was transferred to Texas. Her children are often spotted in photos shared by Josh’s siblings, but Anna usually ducks out of the camera’s view.

Anna attended Jana Duggar’s wedding but didn’t appear to take photos with Jana and Stephen Wissmann, though one of her sons was captured in the shared big family photo.

It seems that Anna prefers to avoid the spotlight after what happened with her husband because of public opinion. It’s unclear whether her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar remains intact, but she appears to be caring for her seven children on their sprawling property.

Josh still has several years to serve in prison, so Anna will be hiding out for some time.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.