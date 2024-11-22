Jedidiah Duggar shares Katelyn Nakatsu twin bump update

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, are set to welcome twin girls in the coming weeks.

They are the first Duggar couple to welcome multiples, and Jedidiah himself is a twin.

Katey hit the 31-week mark and appears to be flourishing during this pregnancy. When they welcome their little girls, the couple will have four under two.

The Counting On couple welcomed Truett in May 2022 and Nora in May 2023, making the twins nearly two years younger than their big sister.

They have remained quiet throughout Katey’s pregnancy journey, only sharing a few “bumpdates,” with the last one at 22 weeks.

However, Jedidiah highlighted his wife’s bump at 31 weeks, taking full advantage of her dressed up and wearing a bump-hugging gown.

Katelyn Nakatsu is still thriving while pregnant

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu may not be updating their journey on the public Instagram; they are still getting together with family and enjoying life.

Recently, Katey hung out with Abbie Grace Burnett. The sisters-in-law hit the big Rhea Lana sale that comes to their area every year, likely stocking up on clothing for their six kids combined.

The couple traveled to Jason Duggar’s wedding in Tennessee last month, as Jedidiah was one of the groomsmen.

Katey was also caught hanging out with some of the sisters and sisters-in-law when they went to spend time with the Bates sisters.

Things appear to be going well, and as the next couple of weeks fly by, we anticipate that Jedidiah and Katey are prepping more YouTube content to release as they gear up to welcome their twins.

When will Katelyn Nakatsu welcome her twin girls?

In the photo shared by Jedidiah Duggar, Katelyn Nakatsu is at 31 weeks.

Twin pregnancies can be unpredictable, with complications that could arise and other circumstances that could factor in.

If she goes to her due date and is 31 weeks this week, there would still be roughly nine weeks left. However, many twin pregnancies hit between 38 and 39 weeks, so she could go earlier and welcome the girls sometime in early January, leaving less than two months before their arrival.

The Duggar twins will likely make their grand entrance at the end of the year or very early in January. Baby watch has officially begun for Jedidiah and Katey, and we will keep our eyes peeled for hints of the girls’ arrival.

We suspect the birth story will be shared on YouTube, as the couple has worked to monetize their life since getting married.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.