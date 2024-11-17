Abbie Grace Burnett and Katelyn Nakatsu team up for resale shopping

Another day, another Duggar wife hit up a resale shop to load up on clothes for her children.

The Duggar sisters often do ads for the Rhea Lana resale events in the area during the spring and fall.

They typically share things they’ve found while shopping at the event, from presale shopping to total hauls.

This time, Abbie Grace Burnett and Katelyn Nakatsu teamed up to spend time shopping together. The sisters-in-law were likely gearing up for the upcoming winter months, with Katey likely stocking up on things for the twin girls she will welcome in less than two months.

Abbie and Katey likely live by the Duggar mantra — Buy used and save the difference.

Resale shopping has always been big for the Duggars, as has sharing clothing among the siblings.

Abbie Grace Burnett and Katelyn Nakatsu have fun shopping

On Instagram, the account Katelyn Nakatsu shared with her husband, Jedidiah Duggar, shared a selfie that Abbie Grace Burnett posted.

Abbie and Katey shared a selfie and smiled big as they revealed they were enjoying shopping at the resale event.

Abbie and Katey spent time shopping Rhea Lana. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Abbie and some of her sisters-in-law have done some advertising for the event. They will likely team up with the Duggars to get the word out and draw a decent crowd.

Rhea Lana holds events nationwide, not just in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Are the Duggar in-laws close to the Duggar sisters?

Melding a big family with various personalities can be challenging. All the women are of different ages, with some of the younger wives being closer to some of the other in-laws versus their husband’s sisters.

However, it appears that many get along without issue. We’ve noticed some of the relationships are closer than others, though.

Joy-Anna Duggar is close to Abbie Grace Burnett, as is Jana Duggar. These relationships were formed because of time spent together. Austin Forsyth worked with John David Duggar on a relief trip while their wives stayed behind and hung out together.

Katelyn Nakatsu and Lauren Swanson spend time together. However, Lauren wanted to be left out of the spotlight, so she rarely appears with the Duggar family on social media.

Seeing Abbie and Katey together was a bit surprising as they typically aren’t seen hanging out one-on-one, but it looks like they enjoy each other’s company, and shopping is an easy way to bond.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.