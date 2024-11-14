Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar dubbed ‘realest’ Duggar couple

After six years of marriage, John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett still enjoy each other’s company.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary, revealing they opted for a “staycation” instead of a trip.

John David and Abbie were kid-free for a few days. They enjoyed a picnic in the back of the truck, frozen treats, and college football.

While Counting On was airing, John David and Abbie were fan favorites through and through.

Abbie comes from a nursing background, and getting married a bit later than some of the Duggar sisters seemingly helped her integrate seamlessly into the family.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Laying low and sharing more family-focused content has resonated with their followers and earned them praise.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett called ‘realest’ couple

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month.

She took to their joint Instagram to share their adventure with followers, revealing they chose a kid-free staycation instead of a fancy getaway or a trip away from home.

Abbie wrote, “10/10 recommend doing a kid free STAYcation with your spouse for your anniversary! Spending relaxing, fun, quality time together at home was just what we needed this year to celebrate!”

The carousel featured several snaps of the couple looking happy and enjoying the simple things in life.

Jessa Duggar popped up in the comment section with a simple heart emoji.

One follower wrote, “The realest, most transparent Duggar couple. You two are so adorable!”

Someone else mentioned how “great” the couple looked.

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett stay out of the spotlight

Unlike many of the other Duggar siblings, John David Duggar moved back into a normal-ish life after Counting On was canceled.

Although he and Abbie Grace Burnett still attended all of the family functions and are on good terms with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, they chose not to remain heavily in the spotlight.

They continue to update their followers on social media and share photos from events and trips they take. Abbie is close to Joy-Anna Duggar and Jana Duggar, but with Jana living in Nebraska, the amount of time they spend together may have changed.

Despite living a more laid-back life, John David and Abbie are still one of the most adored couples. Their children often receive comments about how adorable they are, and the former reality TV stars seem to be okay with showing them as they grow up.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.