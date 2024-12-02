Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones spend first Thanksgiving in Tennessee

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones celebrated their first holiday together as a married couple.

This holiday season will mark a series of firsts for the newlyweds who tied the knot in early October.

They traveled to Tennessee to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family after she moved to Arkansas with him following their wedding.

Maddie Grace shared photos of the couple posing in front of the Christmas tree, which is presumably up inside her family’s home.

Interestingly, she captioned the share that she was “thankful to be home for the holidays,” which begs the question of whether they will spend Christmas with her family too.

With Jason and Maddie not at the Big House and Joy-Anna Duggar and Jill Duggar celebrating with their husbands’ families, Thanksgiving may have been scaled back for the Duggar family.

Will Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones be the new Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey?

Maddie Grace Jones was happy to show off how she spent Thanksgiving with Jason Duggar, revealing that she was thankful for “my guy” while referencing her husband.

Maddie Grace shared a series of Thanksgiving photos. Pic credit: @maddiegraceduggar/Instagram

Jason gushed that she was his “favorite.”

They are on their way to being the next Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey, and we suspect before long, Maddie Grace may want to move back to Tennessee to be close to her family.

Justin and Claire are rarely around at the Duggar events, except when it is like a wedding. They have appeared at the Big House for Christmas but remain close to her family in Texas.

When will Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones announce they are expecting?

We suspect Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones will announce a pregnancy in the next few months.

Based on the poses in the photos, she may already be expecting. There have been more than a few honeymoon Duggar grandbabies, and based on their teachings, it seems that is the goal.

However, they haven’t said anything, and it would be very early if she is currently expecting. They may choose to keep it quiet for a while, as first pregnancies sometimes end up in miscarriages. Jason’s brother, Josiah, and his wife, Lauren Swanson, experienced that while filming Counting On.

Jason and Maddie seem to be enjoying married life and spending the holidays together as a married couple.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.