Jason Duggar wedding reel gives intimate look at celebration

It’s been nearly two months since Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones tied the knot in Tennessee.

The couple met online and entered a courtship, quickly becoming an engagement and a wedding two months later.

Jason was on the fast track as he followed in big sister Jana Duggar’s footsteps.

Maddie and Jason are back from their honeymoon and settling into life in Arkansas as a married couple.

While followers wait for the inevitable baby announcement, they were given a sneak peek of the couple’s wedding video.

Jason and Maddie were tagged when the videographer shared a tease from their big day.

The sneak peek of Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ Tennessee wedding was shared earlier this week.

They were seen posing together, and other sweet moments, including the bridesmaids with the bride and the groomsmen with the groom, were shared.

Several Duggar siblings were part of the wedding party, including the younger Duggar sisters and Jedidiah, James, and Justin.

This was one of the family’s smaller weddings. Jill Duggar’s wedding in 2014 had over 1,000 guests in attendance. However, Jana’s wedding and this one had significantly fewer guests, even though the Duggar family has grown by leaps and bounds.

Will Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones have a social media presence?

Jason Duggar hasn’t been big on social media. He had a few posts from over the years, but mostly was seen on his siblings’ pages.

There wasn’t much posted about his relationship with Maddie Grace Jones, and what he did share was mostly on his Story rather than his page.

Jason and Maddie haven’t been overly active since the wedding, either. They may move to live a more private life than some of his other siblings.

We wouldn’t be terribly surprised if he followed in Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s footsteps. Jason wasn’t featured too much on Counting On, and since it’s been canceled, he has mostly been hanging out with his siblings and friends.

There isn’t a YouTube channel to document their journey, but we suspect that when it comes time to announce Maddie’s pregnancy, the couple may have a little more social media presence.

For now, though, the wait is on to see the entire wedding video, which will give us an inside look at what went down at the Tennessee wedding and allow us to catch a glimpse of some of the siblings who attended.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.