Austin Forsyth blows Jeremy Vuolo out of the water in fun Q&A

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo flew into Arkansas before Christmas to celebrate her birthday with the family.

The Counting On couple stayed with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, as they do when they come into town.

Their families mesh well together, with their children spending time together and the adults playing fun games.

Joy-Anna and Jinger decided to try the viral trend of asking their husbands what words women use to describe things or what specific beauty terms/items are.

Some questions were easier than others, but it was clear which husband pays more attention to his wife and what she’s doing while getting ready.

Here’s how the husbands did as their wives quizzed them.

Austin Forsyth is more knowledgable

Joy-Anna Duggar uploaded parts one and two of the Q&A session she and Jinger Duggar did with their husbands, Austin Forsyth and Jeremy Vuolo.

Some questions included what a beauty blender is, what an “everything” shower is, and other female-focused questions.

The women asked what “snatched” meant and also quizzed them on what it means for a woman to say she’s “fine.”

This part seemed pretty equal, especially as the questions were more random than beauty-focused.

The second part is where Austin shined. His answers blew Jeremy out of the water, revealing his knowledge about beauty products and their uses. However, Jeremy wasn’t completely clueless; he knew what bayalage was because Jinger had done it a few times.

Game night with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

While staying with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo played several games.

SkipBo was spotted on the table during the Q&A, which has always been a favorite among the Duggar siblings.

Several other couples also joined in on the fun while Jinger was in town for the weekend.

The entire family also celebrated Jinger’s birthday, where she blew them out of the water. All nine sisters were reunited and took photos with their mom, Michelle Duggar.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were spotted doing their swing in the video Joy-Anna shared on Instagram of the golf outing. She joked they needed to book the event package for the family, which sounds right, considering there are so many siblings and their spouses.

Jinger and Jeremy stay with Joy-Anna and Austin while they are in town. In January, Joy-Anna and Austin typically fly to California to visit Jinger and Jeremy. They share a close bond and get along well.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.