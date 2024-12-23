Duggar sisters reconnect in one place with Michelle Duggar

Trying to get the Duggar sisters together in one location isn’t an easy feat.

They all grew up together under one roof, but many already have families now.

Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar were all born several years ahead of Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar.

However, this year, the nine sisters could all get together in one place.

Their mom, Michelle Duggar, was along for the ride.

Joy-Anna shared the video of the sisters posing together, lined up in birth order.

Duggar sisters show off their funny side

She asked her brother, James Duggar, to capture the moment, and what she found included the sisters showing off their funnier sides while he zoomed in on them.

While she didn’t reveal when the footage was captured, it’s likely not current. Jinger has been busy traveling with Jeremy Vuolo and getting ready to launch her latest book. Jana is in Nebraska with her husband, Stephen Wissmann, and didn’t come home for Thanksgiving.

Our best guess is that it may have been when they were together for Jason Duggar’s wedding or some other family event. Some are wearing jackets, so it wasn’t Jana’s August wedding.

Will the Duggar sisters reunite for Christmas?

It is unlikely that Christmas will feature all the sisters together again.

However, most of the siblings will likely be there to celebrate.

With Jinger Duggar and Jana Duggar living out of state, their plans are unclear. Jessa, Joy-Anna, and the younger sisters who still live at home are typically at the Big House for Christmas.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard showed up last year for the Christmas celebration, and they have seemingly been working to repair their relationships within the family.

We suspect the Duggar sons will all be present except Josh Duggar, who is incarcerated. Anna Duggar will likely be there, though. She and her children have remained close within the family, and in Josh’s absence, she relies heavily on her in-laws.

With the holiday just days away, the siblings who are active on social media will likely share photos. They typically host an ugly sweater party, though that hasn’t been shared yet.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.