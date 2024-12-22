Anna Duggar and the ‘M’ children spotted in Jana Duggar share

Jana Duggar is months behind when it comes to sharing her life.

The Counting On star has kept followers updated through vlogs, including a tour of her tiny home on the Duggar compound, pre-wedding festivities, and the week leading up to her marriage to Stephen Wissmann.

Anna Duggar was spotted at her wedding in August in a video shared by a family member, but the video was taken from a distance and didn’t show her up close.

In the recent vlog, Jana shared Anna was at the rehearsal with her children.

The mom of seven has done a good job of staying out of the spotlight, but family gatherings tend to be tricker to avoid being captured on camera.

Despite Josh Duggar being in prison for several more years, Anna has remained with the Duggar family, leaning on them to help with her children.

Anna Duggar attended Jana Duggar’s wedding rehearsal

When Jana Duggar included footage from her rehearsal, Anna Duggar was easily spotted standing and singing with other family members.

Several of her children, including Mackynzie, Maryella, Madyson, and one of the boys, were at the table with her.

Anna Duggar and her children attended Jana’s rehearsal. Pic credit: @JanaDuggarOfficial/YouTube

Anna Duggar caught out in town after years out of the spotlight

When Josh Duggar first went to prison, Anna Duggar was spotted in several photos and videos taken at the Duggar Compound.

She and her children attended all of the parties and events, where the kids were often highlighted by their aunts and uncles.

That slowed down, though. Anna and the children frequently visit Josh in Texas and spend time with her sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla and David Waller.

Recently, though, Anna was spotted in Arkansas looking much different than in years past. She wore jeans, which was quite a shock given the rules she was raised with.

Anna continues to wear her wedding ring and stand by her husband. Despite rumors of a rift between her and some of the Duggar family members, she continues to attend the events.

Her eldest daughter, Mackynzie, is close to Jordyn-Grace and Josie Duggar. The girls are all just months apart and have grown up more like sisters than cousins. Living nearby and spending so much time together has likely eased the burden Anna was left with when Josh was sentenced to over a decade behind bars.

